Three people hurt following multi-motorcycle crash in West Des Moines

Part of Veterans Parkway is closed following the incident Saturday afternoon.
Police lights

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are fighting for their lives, and part of a road is closed, following a multi-motorcycle crash in West Des Moines Saturday afternoon. 

West Des Moines police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel were called to the 1200 block of Veterans Parkway on an injury crash before 4:15 p.m. 

They said of the three victims, two have a serious injury and one has a life-threatening injury. 

The crash is currently under investigation. Veterans Parkway is closed from Army Post Road to Maffitt Lake Rd, officers said. 

Highway 5 is open to normal traffic. 

