Three shot on Court Avenue at bar close, police say

No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were shot downtown early Sunday morning according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said several fights broke out in the area after bars closed at 2 a.m. Officers then heard gunfire at a parking ramp at 3rd Street and Court Avenue downtown.

One person was shot in the shoulder, one in the abdomen and another in the elbow. None of the injuries are life-threatening, but all three victims were taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The incident is under investigation and police expect to have more details Monday.

This is the second shooting in the area since the end of the Court Avenue Entertainment District, which was originally set for Labor Day weekend but extended to Sept. 18.

The two-block area of Court Avenue surrounding 3rd Street was fenced off from traffic from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays over the summer. Anyone entering the district had to show ID and undergo a security check.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.