Time extended for Casey's pizza box pull-off rewards with switch to app

It's an Iowa tradition

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the launch of the new Casey's Rewards program, many have been worried that the beloved tradition of getting a free pizza after buying 10 and turning in the box tops would be going away.

The rubber-banded stack of box tops is going away technically and soon all rewards will be redeemed on the new Casey's app.

Casey's has given two different ways on how you can continue to upload your rewards in the transition period now ending June 30.

You can:

- Continue to redeem pizza box tops just as you have been.

- Sign up for Casey's Rewards and visit any location and have an employee register every one of the cardboard box tops you've been saving into your Casey's Rewards account.