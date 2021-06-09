Timeline of Events: What's happened in the Xavior Harrelson case

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The following is a growing timeline of events in the case of Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year-old boy from Montezuma, Iowa.
Xavior was last seen on Thursday, May 27, and law enforcement agents and volunteers quickly began large-scale search efforts.
As of this writing, Xavior is still missing.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Poweshiek COunty Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679 or visit the FBI's tip submission page.
May 27, 2021 - The day Xavior was last seen. He was reportedly wearing blue pajama pants and black shoes.
May 28, 2021 - The FBI joins the search effort.
May 30, 2021 - A group of nearly 400 searchers, comprised of volunteers and law enforcement officers began a large-scale search event.
June 9, 2021 - The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office puts up a $15,000 reward for information to help the search.