Timeline of Events: What's happened in the Xavior Harrelson case

11-year old Xavior Harrelson went missing in Montezuma on May 27, and the FBI has ramped up search efforts in the following weeks.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The following is a growing timeline of events in the case of Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year-old boy from Montezuma, Iowa.

Xavior was last seen on Thursday, May 27, and law enforcement agents and volunteers quickly began large-scale search efforts.

As of this writing, Xavior is still missing.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Poweshiek COunty Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679 or visit the FBI's tip submission page.

____________ 

May 27, 2021 - The day Xavior was last seen. He was reportedly wearing blue pajama pants and black shoes.

May 28, 2021 - The FBI joins the search effort.

May 30, 2021 - A group of nearly 400 searchers, comprised of volunteers and law enforcement officers began a large-scale search event.

June 2, 2021 - The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office puts out a call for surveillance video.

June 4, 2021 - The FBI creates a website where the public can submit tips, videos, and pictures.

June 9, 2021 - The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office puts up a $15,000 reward for information to help the search.

June 21, 2021 - The reward has been increased to $22,000. Xavior has been missing for over 3 weeks.

