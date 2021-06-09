Timeline of Events: What's happened in the Xavior Harrelson case

11-year old Xavior Harrelson went missing in Montezuma on May 27, and the FBI has ramped up search efforts in the following weeks.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The following is a growing timeline of events in the case of Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year-old boy from Montezuma, Iowa.

Xavior was last seen on Thursday, May 27, and law enforcement agents and volunteers quickly began large-scale search efforts.

As of this writing, Xavior is still missing.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Poweshiek COunty Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679 or visit the FBI's tip submission page.

____________

May 27, 2021 - The day Xavior was last seen. He was reportedly wearing blue pajama pants and black shoes.