Timeline: what led to the arrest, trial and conviction of Jerry Burns

Burns was found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko, a case that took nearly 40 years to solve.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — 66-year-old Jerry Burns was found guilty of Martinko's murder late Tuesday afternoon, but this conviction was a long time in the making.

Here's the timeline of events leading up to Monday:

December 19, 1979: Michelle Martinko heads to the mall

A senior in high school at the time, Michelle Martinko was coming from a school banquet. With the temperatures starting to dip, Martinko was in need of a winter coat, so she got in the family's 1972 Buick and headed to the Westdale Mall on Cedar Rapids' southeast side to try and find one.

She never made it home.

December 20, 1979, around 2 a.m.: Martinko's family reports her missing

After Martinko had been gone several hours longer than anticipated, the family started to worry. They called the Cedar Rapids Police Department and reported her missing, and the search begun.

December 20, 1979, around 4 a.m.: Martinko is found dead

Within a couple of hours of the missing person call, a Cedar Rapids officer made their way to the Westdale Mall, where they spotted the family Buick. She was found in the car, stabbed to death. With no weapon, fingerprints or any other way to identify a potential killer at the time, the case went cold.

2006: New evidence is found

Authorities find an additional blood sample within the Buick where the murder took place. By this point, DNA testing had risen to the forefront of evidence collection. A sample was taken and a profile was made, but there was no match within the nationwide criminal database.

2017: A new player helps the investigation along

After years of little to no advancement in their investigation, authorities called on the help of Parabon Nanolabs out of Virginia, who provided genealogical DNA information on a potential suspect.

Later, authorities took a covert DNA sample from a subject and had it sent to the DCI laboratory for investigation. The provided sample matched the DNA from the blood found on Martinko's clothing and the blood in the vehicle she was murdered in.

December 19, 2018: An arrest is made

39 years to the day Martinko went to the Westdale Mall, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with the Linn County Attorney's Office and other investigators, made their way to Manchester, Iowa and arrested 64-year-old Jerry Burns, a native of the town.

Shortly after the arrest, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman held a press conference, where he thanked the hundreds involved in the investigation along the way.

December 11, 2019: Burns' trial is moved to a new location

Burns' attorney filed for the change, saying that pretrial publicity would make a fair trial very unlikely in Linn County. The Court obliged, and the trial was moved to Scott County.

February 11, 2020: The jury is selected

The trial was initially expected to begin on the 10th, but the jury selection process wasn't finished until Feb. 11.

February 12, 2020: The trial begins

Opening statements were given by both the defense and the prosecution, and the trial was underway.

February 24, 2020: The trial ends in conviction

After nearly two weeks, closing statements were given and the jury went into deliberation. It took the jury about three hours to find him guilty of murder in the first degree.