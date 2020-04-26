x
Top Glenwood doctor resigns from troubled Iowa center for disabled

The Glenwood Resource Center has been under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegations of human experimentation since November of 2019.
GLENWOOD, Iowa — The medical director at a state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities has resigned amid questions about the care residents received at the Glenwood Resource Center in southwest Iowa. 

The Des Moines Register reports that documents from the Iowa Department of Human Services show that Dr. Mohammamd Rehman resigned Friday from his position at the Glenwood facility. 

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating allegations that the former Glenwood superintendent was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments and had begun questionable hydration therapy on patients. 

The department also is looking into a death rate that concerned employees.

