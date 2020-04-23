TPI Composites pauses production at Newton facility due to COVID-19

The company reached out to Gov. Reynolds to help with coronavirus testing.

NEWTON, Iowa — TPI Composites, Inc. announced Thursday that it will be "collaborating with the State of Iowa" on COVID-19 testing for its Newton plant.

As a result of the increase in COVID-19 levels in Jasper, Marshall and Polk Counties, as well as 28 confirmed new cases during the last week among TPI Newton associates, TPI reached out to Governor Reynolds to discuss establishing an enhanced COVID-19 testing plan.

TPI plans to voluntarily pause production at its Newton, Iowa manufacturing facility until the middle of next week in order to do another deep clean of the facility and to implement this more rigorous testing plan, which will include testing all Newton associates.

TPI’s associates will be paid during the production pause and TPI also plans to provide protective masks to its associates’ family members for use at home.

“The health and safety of our associates and the communities in which they live and work is our top priority, and we feel strongly this is the right action to support associates and their families and to help prevent further community spread in Iowa,” said Josh Syhlman, General Manager of the Iowa facility. “Our practices exceed the CDC and WHO guidelines,” continued Mr. Syhlman. “We are pleased that Governor Reynolds supports this proactive approach to work in close partnership with the State and the State’s recently announced “TestIowa” plan to stop community spread."

According to their website, TPI has constricted 55,000 blades for wind turbines since 2001.