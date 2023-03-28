TSA hosts hiring event for Des Moines International Airport

A TSA hiring event aimed at recruiting Transportation Security Officers (TSO) will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ahead of spring and summer travel, the Des Moines International Airport is looking to expand its team.

At the event, a presentation about the TSO position and opportunities to apply will be available. According to a press release from TSA, participants can "complete all or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA."

Starting pay at DSM is $19.51 per hour, and there are sign-up bonuses, federal government bonuses and more incentives available. For more information about the duties of the job, click here.

Make sure to bring two valid forms of state or federal identification as well as a mask.