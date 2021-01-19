Tuesday morning commute made difficult by icy roads

A semi was extracted shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, clearing the way westbound on I-80.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A thin sheet of ice caused by early-morning freezing drizzle caused accidents and blocked traffic in a handful of places in central Iowa.

Traffic was stopped on I-35 north of Ames and traffic came to a crawl on I-80 westbound east of Colfax.

Crews managed to extract a semi blocking I-80 shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, clearing the way for commuters.