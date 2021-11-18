2 hospitalized after house fire, Indianola Fire Department says

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a home, according to the Indianola Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 701 West Boston Ave shortly after 8 p.m. to find flames coming from the windows and doors. Law enforcement said a man had escaped but a woman was still in the home, a release from the fire department says.

Crews rescued the woman from inside, and she was flown by helicopter to the burn center at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Burn Treatment Center.

The man was taken to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center for his burns.

Crews from the Hartford, Milo and Carlisle Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

