x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 men hospitalized after early Sunday morning hit-and-run

Des Moines Police located the vehicle on Sunday afternoon and are no longer requesting the public's assistance.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Police lights at night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after a Sunday morning hit-and-run in Des Moines, according to authorities.

Des Moines Police and Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of McKinley Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning after receiving a call of two pedestrians hit.

Both men are Des Moines residents. One, a 33-year-old, is in serious condition. The other, a 60-year-old, is in critical condition.

On Sunday morning, DMPD requested the public's assistance in the investigation, including finding the car involved.

Early Sunday afternoon, investigators located and impounded the wanted vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been named or apprehended as of Monday morning.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

RELATED: President Biden to visit Iowa, according to state Democrats

RELATED: Des Moines police identify victim in city's 5th homicide of 2022

► Download the We Are Iowa app 
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Iowa child with rare genetic disorder celebrates 7th birthday with a pool party