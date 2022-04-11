2 men hospitalized after early Sunday morning hit-and-run

Des Moines Police located the vehicle on Sunday afternoon and are no longer requesting the public's assistance.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after a Sunday morning hit-and-run in Des Moines, according to authorities.

Des Moines Police and Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of McKinley Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning after receiving a call of two pedestrians hit.

Both men are Des Moines residents. One, a 33-year-old, is in serious condition. The other, a 60-year-old, is in critical condition.

On Sunday morning, DMPD requested the public's assistance in the investigation, including finding the car involved.

Early Sunday afternoon, investigators located and impounded the wanted vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been named or apprehended as of Monday morning.