Two people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Hickman Road and Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway.

According to police, a female driver was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes along Hickman Rd. when she crashed into another vehicle injuring a male driver.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.