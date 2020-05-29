Two Iowa lawmakers calling for investigation into TestIowa

State Reps. Ruth Ann Gaines and Chris Hall requested an investigation into TestIowa, claiming the results may not be worth the price tag for tax payers.

In the letter, state Reps. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, and Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, claim the $26 million program hasn't met Gov. Kim Reynolds' goal for testing Iowans for the virus.

The representatives hope to start a Government Oversight investigation into TestIowa once the legislative session resumes on June 3.

Their full list of problems they have with TestIowa is as follows:

Contract awarded without a competitive bid process to an out-of-state company with limited testing experience

Daily testing numbers are well short of the 3,000 tests per day promised

Total number of Test Iowa tests conducted and processed still secret

Extremely long wait times for test results

Faulty equipment

Weeks long validation process

Damaged tests

Vulnerable Iowans being denied tests

Iowans having to travel hours to be tested

Hastily closing testing sites

The letter also includes that the committee should discuss several officials' roles in negotiating a contract and administration with the program. Those officials are:

Sarah Reisetter, Deputy Dir. of Iowa Department of Public Health

Paul Trombino

David Roederer