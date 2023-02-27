Two neighborhoods facing water issues in Waukee Monday

Leaders said it affects the Hamilton Ridge and Midwest Country Estates neighborhoods.

WAUKEE, Iowa — The City of Waukee is reporting two separate water issues in two different neighborhoods Monday.

Crews are repairing a water main break on the southwest side of the city, affecting the Hamilton Ridge neighborhood, south of Ashworth Road.

Homes in the subdivision should expect reduced water pressure until repairs are complete. As of around 1:30 p.m., contractors are still working on repairs, which may last into the evening.

In addition, an emergency repair was completed on a fire hydrant near the Midwest Country Estates. Water service is restored in the area, but residents are under a boil advisory until further notice.

Residents of Midwest Country Estates can contact the main office with any questions at 515-987-3010.