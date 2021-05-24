2 people dead after car catches on fire in Des Moines

The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:17 p.m., a Polk County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car for speeding in the 4300 block of NW Morningstar Drive. According to police, as the deputy approached the car, the driver took off.

The deputy tried to track down the vehicle, but lost sight of the car because the driver was driving so fast.

The sheriff's deputy was then told by a pedestrian in the area that a car was just involved in a crash at 12th Street and Oak Park Avenue. The deputy went to the area and found a vehicle on fire.

According to Des Moines fire crews on the scene, the intensity of the car fire prevented immediate rescue efforts. The fire was put out shortly after fire personnel arrived on the scene.