2 people dead following a shooting early Monday, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead, and another is injured, following a shooting in Des Moines Monday, police say.

According to a press release, first responders were called to the neighborhood of 2600 block of 53rd Street for a shooting call, just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found two bodies with gunshot injuries.

Officers said a third person, who was also shot, was found near Riley Park, 53rd and Urbandale Ave. Medics took that person to a local hospital where their injuries are being treated.

Detectives continue investigating, and the Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Unit is helping.

Police say there's no indication of any ongoing threat at this time.