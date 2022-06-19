Arrest made in Sunday morning Hy-Vee shooting

The shooting occurred in response to an unprovoked assault, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — The suspect in a Sunday morning shooting that injured two at Hy-Vee has been arrested, Des Moines police said.

Kapri Francis, 30, assaulted a fellow customer unprovoked around 10 a.m. The shooter then fired once in self-defense, according to police.

The second victim is believed to have been injured by a ricocheting bullet or debris.

Those injured were brought to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. After being released from the hospital, Francis was charged with assault causing injury.