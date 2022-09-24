x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 women shot at Des Moines party early Saturday, police say

Des Moines Police officers responded to a party in the 1700 block of E. University.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Blue and red lights on top of police car at night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Two women are in the hospital Saturday morning after Des Moines Police say they were shot at a party shortly before 4:30 a.m. 

Des Moines Police say one women was found in critical condition and taken to a hospital. The other women is in serious condition and was taken to the hospital in someone's car.

Police say the ages of the two women are not currently available. Both women are expected to survive. 

There is no known ongoing threat to the public. 

Stay with Local 5 on this developing story. 

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Motor vehicle crash at NE 108th Street and Highway 163 results in injury

Before You Leave, Check This Out