2 women shot at Des Moines party early Saturday, police say

Des Moines Police officers responded to a party in the 1700 block of E. University.

Two women are in the hospital Saturday morning after Des Moines Police say they were shot at a party shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Des Moines Police say one women was found in critical condition and taken to a hospital. The other women is in serious condition and was taken to the hospital in someone's car.

Police say the ages of the two women are not currently available. Both women are expected to survive.

There is no known ongoing threat to the public.