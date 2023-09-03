'We will prevail': Ukrainian doctors discuss daily struggles, trauma of war

Five Ukrainian doctors were in Des Moines for a week, learning and collaborating with local doctors on best practices in the medical field.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story references an instance of sexual violence that may be disturbing to some.

The Congressional Office for International Leadership sent a delegation of doctors from Ukraine to Des Moines this week, with team of five collaborating on best practices for health care management.

The delegation stayed in the homes of local residents throughout their visit.

Local 5 spoke with the doctors through the help of a translator.

What's changed in your practice of medicine since the invasion of Ukraine?

Dr. Anastasiia Sarzhevska, deputy director for City Hospital No. 1 of Zaporizhiazhia: "Planning is very difficult anymore. We can receive hundreds of wounded soldiers within hours. And then there may be none within several days. It's very hard to keep the personnel alerted and ready for all those urgent circumstances."

Dr. Lina Avad, OBYGN at Dobrobut Medical Center: "If the electricity was cut, we still continue surgeries with whatever source of light, including hand light devices or any kind of battery operated light and still conduct deliveries for our women, even though we might not have neither electricity nor heating in the hospital."

Dr. Hanna Shcherbak, medical director of surgery for City Hospital No. 3 of Kramatorsk: "For the Russian aggressors, civic objects, including hospitals, are also military goals. And in everywhere in Ukraine, especially in a city that is so close to the frontlines, it's a daily risk. They understand that anytime they can die because a missile can just target a particular hospital."

Avad: "One of our centers is located where the Russian aggressors managed to stay for some time and then retreated. In those places, we found unusual levels of violence, including sexual violence cases, rapes in large, large quantities. One of the persons that underwent such an abomination apparently was a two-year-old child. We have, of course, as a result of such rapes, high levels of pregnancy that happened beyond their will."

What injuries are you treating that you believe speaks to the Russian style of attack?

Dr. Hanna Bastiura with the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine: "Very simple thing: when Russians retreat, they keep places full of mines. Landmines even in the woods, somewhere in the places where the military is probably not even attending to. But then it is all left to the local population. And unfortunately, there's a lot of bad cases because of that military equipment."

Shcherbak: "Kramatorsk is so close to the front line that I experienced, more than anybody in other places, that the enemies seem to destroy civic objects that have nothing to do with military or support of the military. And so we have unusual examples when schools are bombed, hospitals are bombed in my city; objects that, again, only serve civilians."

What about your personal life? How has this impacted you and your families?

Dr. Dmytro Dombrovskyi, general director for the Chernivtsi Regional Clinical Hospital: "Many families have to separate. Perhaps the men had to attend to the war needs, not necessarily as soldiers, but also to support the infrastructure elsewhere like doctors at this point. While their spouses and children have to go to a safer place and even abroad. And such separation is a direct negative result of war."

Sarzhevska: "My children are negatively impacted was a long list of those problems they experienced because of the war. There is no face to face education anymore. They only can attend school online. They have to go to bomb shelter daily and stay there for indefinite time. We feel they're deprived of normal things and that's in nerving. That's of course, pretty depressing."

Avad: "I'm sending my child to childcare, I give her a little package that includes my telephone number, her name, my name, address and other contact information in case something happens happened and she's separated."

Are you hopeful an end to this war is in sight and Ukraine will be victorious?

Shcherbak: "It's beyond or above just hope. We know it will end, we know we will prevail."

Avad: "And definitely that will be our victory and the evil will be conquered."