More Iowans file new unemployment claims in last week of June

The number of Iowans filing continuous unemployment claims dropped by nearly 10,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fewer Iowans filed for continuous unemployment in the past week, though the number of new claims rose.

According to the latest numbers from Iowa Workforce Development, 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed last week. That's up by 92. Continuing claims, on the other hand, were down by 9,232 last week, to 143,488. In total, more than 150,000 Iowans filed for unemployment in the last full week of June.

This comes as more businesses are reopening across the state and the governor is pushing for Iowa's economy to get back to normal. Dozens of businesses have temporarily had to close because of coronavirus cases among their staff.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $34,453,854.94 for the week of June 21-27. The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (2,172)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,247)

Health Care & Social Assistance (610)

Accommodation & Food Services (501)

Retail Trade (501)

Nationally, the United States added 4.8 million jobs in the month of June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%. The nation has now recovered roughly one-third of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic recession. And with confirmed coronavirus cases spiking across the Sun Belt states, a range of evidence suggests that a job market recovery may be stalling. In those states and elsewhere, some restaurants, bars and other retailers that had re-opened are being forced to close again.