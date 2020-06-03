UNI cancels summer study abroad courses in wake of coronavirus

The university said it has weighed "numerous factors" in making this decision

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Officials at the University of Northern Iowa have decided to cancel summer study abroad courses in light of the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

"The difficult decision was made after consultation with numerous campus stakeholders in order to protect students’ health and educational and financial interests," wrote the university in an announcement to students, staff, and the media.



The decision will impact more than 250 students who planned to study in countries including Egypt, Italy, and the United Kingdom.



UNI is working closely with these students to set up alternative class options to ensure the cancellations do not impact their graduation schedule. According the UNI officials, the school "decided to act now to allow students time to make those arrangements and to protect substantial taxpayer funds that could be lost if a decision was delayed."



Unlike other Regent institutions, UNI faculty design and implement study abroad programs rather than use outside vendors.

Iowa State University officials were asked on Wednesday in a news conference if summer study abroad programs would be canceled as well. They said it would too early to make a decision, but urged students and staff to make contingency plans.

According to ISU, 135 students from countries impacted by the coronavirus are being told to come back to the United States. Everyone was supposed to arrive by Friday. Local 5 has reached out to the university to find out if all the students are back.

Students coming back are given the option to go home or to return to campus dorms. They are being told to self-quarantine for two weeks. It's unclear what happens to their credits that they would have earned in the study abroad programs.