UNI eliminates spring break, moves back start of 2021 semester because of COVID-19

The smallest of Iowa's three public universities announced the plans on Monday.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Just as the first few weeks of classes are underway, the University of Northern Iowa has already outlined plans for the spring 2021 semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university sent out an email to all students, staff, and faculty on Monday morning, announcing these changes:

Spring classes will begin Jan. 25, later than normally scheduled

Spring break will not be held.

Final exams will take plan May 3 to May 7.

The changes are aimed to "further protect our campus community while still holding a full spring semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities. The modified calendar will also allow us to offer select classes during 3-week and 6-week winter terms through distance learning," stated university officials in the email.

Since the middle of August, 135 students, staff, and faculty have tested positive when they were tested on-campus. 596 cases have been administered at the student health center. Only individuals who have symptoms of coronavirus or believe they have been exposed are eligible for a test at the university.

The university has a once-a-week coronavirus online dashboard. Contact tracers working for the university are tracking down students and staff who might have been exposed to a positive individual.

If you get a call from a 319 or 515 area code - answer the call! UNI contact tracers are working hard to stop COVID-19 spread and need your help. #ProtectingOurPanthers #UNItogether pic.twitter.com/fHUF8wQnwl — University of Northern Iowa (@northerniowa) September 11, 2020

As of Monday, 30 students were in quarantine. 13 staff, students, and faculty members had self-reported to the university a positive coronavirus test last week.