UNI student hit, killed on Highway 20 Friday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Authorities say a freshman at the University of Northern Iowa was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer while outside his car on a highway overpass.

Cedar Falls Public Safety says 19-year-old Isaac Roerig of Sioux City was hit Friday on U.S. 20. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A Facebook post by Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City said Roerig was a 2020 graduate of the school, describing what happened as “devastating."