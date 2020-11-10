x
UNI student hit, killed on Highway 20 Friday

19-year-old Isaac Roerig, a Sioux City native and freshman at UNI, was hit by a tractor-trailer while he was standing outside his car on a highway overpass.
Credit: WOI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Authorities say a freshman at the University of Northern Iowa was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer while outside his car on a highway overpass. 

Cedar Falls Public Safety says 19-year-old Isaac Roerig of Sioux City was hit Friday on U.S. 20. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

A Facebook post by Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City said Roerig was a 2020 graduate of the school, describing what happened as “devastating."

He was studying music education at UNI.