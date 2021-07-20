Demolition underway at former Dico site

The Environmental Protection Agency is only handling part of the demolition. The federal agency told Local 5 it won't cost Iowa taxpayers anything.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Demolition is now underway at the former Dico Superfund site in downtown Des Moines.

The Environmental Protection Agency is in charge of the first phase of the process.

Ben Washburn, a spokesperson for the agency, said all materials that could have been hazardous for demolition crews have been removed, making the site safe for future visitors.

"We removed some asbestos from them," Washburn said. "We cleaned up some pesticides to get us where we are today. Today was the first step to showing the public and the community that there is a future for this sight."

The EPA is expected to wrap up their portion of the demolition by late August.

Washburn said it will not cost taxpayers a dime. But there is no word on what the cost will be for the Des Moines-led portion of the demolition.

In June, the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded grants to a series of projects across the state, including $26.5 million for a new arena for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League at the site.

Construction is expected to begin in October, with the first professional soccer match slated for 2024.