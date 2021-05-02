UnityPoint hoping to vaccinate 3,000 at its seven community clinics this weekend

The clinics will be for UnityPoint patients age 65 and older.

DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health is focusing its efforts on vaccinating as many elderly Iowans in its network of patients as quickly as possible.

Starting the weekend of Feb. 6, seven community vaccination clinics will go live in central Iowa with the hope of vaccinating up to 3,000 Iowans age 65 and older.

Appointments are set for this weekend, but UnityPoint hopes to have these community clinics each weekend for the month of February.

Anesa Buchanan is head of the East University Des Moines clinic. She admitted planning for these clinics has been difficult because of the unpredictable information about vaccine doses.

"Sometimes we're finding out five days in advance of the vaccines we are getting, so yes, it's been giving me heart palpitations," said Buchanan. "The reason we're doing these appointment-only clinics is because of vaccine supply. We have to control the number of people and end the day with the correct number of people vaccinated for the doses we have."

320 are expected to get the vaccine at each clinic this weekend.

"We are really not trying to be gatekeepers with the vaccine," said Buchanan. "We are just trying to vaccinate our most vulnerable patients."

UnityPoint Health is working with local school districts to set up on-site vaccination clinics for educators. They have eight scheduled for February and three others close to getting finalized.