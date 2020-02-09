220 new coronavirus cases among University of Iowa students

Students and faculty self-report to the university their positive results.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — 220 new positive coronavirus cases among the student body have been reported at the University of Iowa, bringing the total number to 1,142.

Wednesday's new numbers are self-reported positive COVID-19 tests. Three new faculty members at the university have also reported they're positive for the virus. 16 total staff members have come down with coronavirus.

Other statistics the university reported on Wednesday:

Number of residence hall students in quarantine: 24

Number of residence hall students in self-isolation: 78

On Wednesday, UI announced a revised tuition and fee payment calendar for students. The revision is to allow "greater flexibility to students and families, the university is delaying the assessed tuition and fees calendar by one week."

If a student fully withdraws from the university by Sept. 6, that student is responsible for 25% of his/her tuition.

Also on Wednesday, a university-wide "sick out" was arranged by some students and staff to protest in-person classes on campus.

To date, there is not a TestIowa drive-through test site or clinic in Iowa City, which would offer free coronavirus testing. On-campus testing is available through the university, however certain criteria must be met.

On Monday, the university's athletics department announced a suspension of workouts until after September 7. The department made the move after a recent spike in coronavirus case activity in the community.

“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,” stated Dr. Andrew Peterson, UI professor and head team physician. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”

The department also reported 93 positive tests for COVID-19 among athletes, coaches, and staff during the week of August 24 through August 30. 722 tests were returned as negative during that time period. A total of 176 have tested positive since athletic activities resumed in late May, with 2,560 negative tests so far.

University of Iowa is in Johnson County, one of the areas where coronavirus community transmission is high. Campus officials and doctors at the university's hospital have been giving out information to students about the virus.