x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

University of Iowa sticks with original fall calendar

Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa are hitting the books early, but University of Iowa will stick with their planned calendar.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has decided to stick with its original fall academic calendar, even as other regents schools move up their start dates amid the coronavirus. 

The Gazette reports that UI officials announced their decision to stay the course in a campus-wide message Friday. Student will return Aug. 24 and finish finals Dec. 18. 

The announcement came days after Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa unveiled plans to start their fall semesters Aug. 17 and complete them the day before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25.  

Post by GazetteOnline.

RELATED: 10 student-athletes at ISU confirmed to have COVID-19

RELATED: Ferentz: Locker room environment 'unworkable for everyone' with strength and conditioning coach around