University of Iowa sticks with original fall calendar

Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa are hitting the books early, but University of Iowa will stick with their planned calendar.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has decided to stick with its original fall academic calendar, even as other regents schools move up their start dates amid the coronavirus.

The Gazette reports that UI officials announced their decision to stay the course in a campus-wide message Friday. Student will return Aug. 24 and finish finals Dec. 18.