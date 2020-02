The child was hit by a car Thursday in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have confirmed that an 8-year-old child was hit by a moving vehicle near 6th and University in Des Moines on Thursday.

They said the vehicle was headed westbound when the incident occurred.

Police say the child suffered no serious injuries and that there are no signs of impairment or improper action by the driver. No charges will be filed.