Mitchellville police said it started with a blown traffic stop Thursday.

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — UPDATE: Dillon Lester is in the Polk County Jail this morning after leading multiple agencies on a chase that weaved through multiple towns in Polk and Jasper County Thursday Night.

Mitchellville Police say they tried to pull Lester over for not having a visible license plate, but say he drove off leading them on a seven mile chase to Altoona before getting onto I-80 Eastbound going into Jasper County, then back into Polk County.

Officers lost Lester after he jumped out of the vehicle along I-80. Officers were tipped of by a witness, who saw Lester get into another vehicle and tell that female driver to drive against her will. Officers found that vehicle traveling westbound on North East 62nd street, north of Bondurant and was stopped.

Lester has two warrant for attempted murder and one warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Mitchellville Police Department has charged Lester with several traffic violations, eluding, third degree kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance.

The Mitchellville Police Department was assisted by the Altoona Police Department, Polk County Sheriffs Department and the Iowa State Patrol.

------------------------

A man accused of attempted murder was taken into custody Thursday night, after a dangerous chase zig-zagged through parts of Polk and Jasper Counties.

Mitchellville police tell Local 5 one of its officers tried to stop Dillon Lester for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop.

They say Lester led authorities into Altoona, Bondurant and then back into Altoona. Officers said Lester hit a Polk County deputy's cruiser.

Police said during the chase, Lester jumped out of the vehicle and went into another car and told them to drive off. Authorities eventually conducted a felony stop, and they say Lester ran away before being caught.

The Iowa State Patrol and Polk County Sheriff's Office assisted in the chase.

Police said there was another passenger in Lester's car, but that she's not facing any charges at the moment. Her identity has not yet been released.

We're told Lester was wanted out of Corning on two counts of attempted murder, along with a firearm by a felon charge.

Lester was taken to the Polk County Jail.