UPDATE: Charges filed as search for missing Mississippi girl ends in Iowa

First responders said the girl was found safe.

GRIMES, Iowa — A search for a missing girl out of Mississippi that caused a Walmart to evacuate ended at Johnston High School Sunday.

The chief of police for the Belmont, Miss. Police Department confirms Monica O'Bryan was found.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has charged 21-year-old Jared Michael Wright with Harboring a runaway.

The Polk County Dispatch said they received a call from the Belmont, Miss. Police Department in regards to a missing girl from their area. The officer told dispatch a 15-year-old was reported missing Feb. 25., and said the victim may be at the Walmart store in Grimes.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office, along with the Johnston and Urbandale Fire Departments, searched the area. They said just after 5:30 p.m., the victim was found at Johnston High School safe.