Update: Dog of driver of semi that narrowly missed Madrid home found

Tina Olsen, Clifford Olsen's wife, is asking for your help in finding their 11-month-old puppy, Buddy.

BOONE COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — The driver of the semi that ran off a highway and crashed through someone's property in Boone County not only lost his semi in the crash. He also lost his family's puppy, Buddy.

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that 34-year-old Clifford Olsen was the driver of the semi. Local 5 published a story on the crash Tuesday, and later that day Olsen's wife Tina called the station.

Tina said that her husband was released from the Boone County Hospital and was heading back home to Arizona. Unfortunately, Clifford was unable to find their 11-month-old pitbull-mix puppy, Buddy.

Now, the Olsen's are asking for your help for Buddy's safe return home.