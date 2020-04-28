UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal Dallas County crash

JAMAICA, Iowa — Two people are dead and five are hospitalized after a van crashed into a fence in rural Dallas County Tuesday morning.
The incident happened near 12131 Beaumont Place in Jamaica, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, 16-year-old Micheal Crane of Perry was driving northbound along with six passengers on Beaumont Place when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a fence.
Iowa State Patrol says two of the passengers—a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old—died.
All others were transported to Des Moines area hospitals with serious-to-life-threatening injuries. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.
The crash is still under investigation.