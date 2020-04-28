x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal Dallas County crash

The single-car crash happened Tuesday morning in Jamaica. Names are being withheld until families are notified.
Credit: WOI

JAMAICA, Iowa — Two people are dead and five are hospitalized after a van crashed into a fence in rural Dallas County Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened near 12131 Beaumont Place in Jamaica, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, 16-year-old Micheal Crane of Perry was driving northbound along with six passengers on Beaumont Place when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a fence.

Iowa State Patrol says two of the passengers—a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old—died. 

All others were transported to Des Moines area hospitals with serious-to-life-threatening injuries. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

The crash is still under investigation.

RELATED: Construction worker hit and killed in Des Moines

RELATED: Something meant to save your life in a car crash is being used to make hospital gowns