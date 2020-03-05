UPDATE: Missing teen located 'safe and well,' reunited with his family

A release from the Des Moines Police said 14-year-old Cristofer Garcia has been located

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: Police have located Cristofer Garcia. They say he is "safe and well" and has been reunited with family.

Des Moines Police are looking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Cristofer Garcia was last seen at approximately 6:00 Saturday evening on the 3100 block of 4th Street. He stands at about 5'9" and weighs approximately 150 lbs.