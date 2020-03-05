x
UPDATE: Missing teen located 'safe and well,' reunited with his family

A release from the Des Moines Police said 14-year-old Cristofer Garcia has been located
Credit: Des Moines Police Department

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: Police have located Cristofer Garcia. They say he is "safe and well" and has been reunited with family.

Des Moines Police are looking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Cristofer Garcia was last seen at approximately 6:00 Saturday evening on the 3100 block of 4th Street. He stands at about 5'9" and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Cristofer has autism, and may be frightened with strangers. If you see or have seen Cristofer, Des Moines Police ask that you call 911.

