Urbandale's first affordable housing project in 2 decades set for completion later this year

City leaders say it's a way to make a dent in the nearly 12,000 shortage of affordable housing units across Polk County.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Susan Porter said her new apartment is a step up from where just lived just a few months ago.

“The dogs go to the park over here in the summer, so that’s walkable, too," said Porter.

Walkability is critical for her since she doesn't drive much these days. And affordability— that's critical, too.

"I’ve been on disability for a good many years," Porter said.

Her apartment is part of an affordable housing project completed late last year in Des Moines. Another one from the same developer is gong up in Urbandale.

"Plastic laminate countertops, full kitchen, appliances are included. They are very, very good looking units," said Kevin Lex, project manager on the Lillis Lofts development.

“It is neat that this one serves a public need as well. That’s important," he said.

That need, according to city leaders, is on the magnitude of 12,000 units across Polk County.

“It’s particularly tough in the areas that the housing is needed the most in the more established parts of Urbandale," said Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg.

The development's 43 units will sit on five acres in Urbandale adjacent to Merle Hay Mall. A majority of the units will come with income qualifications.

“We kind of see that as step one. If you have something that you can afford, that’s safe, that’s clean, that’s good, well from there, that’s kind of your foundation," said Sam Rogers, director of development for TWG Development.

In order to qualify, applicants would need to make between 30-60% of the median household income for the area. For Urbandale, the median income is about $90,000.

Their actual rent is based on their income, so the less they make, the less they would have to pay.