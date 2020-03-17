Urbandale businesses can now sell products, services virtually in wake of COVID-19 crisis

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce has launched an online platform

URBANDALE, Iowa — In the wake of community spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County and Polk County, business leaders have partnered with Shop Where I Live to launch www.centraliowa.shopwhereilive.com, an online platform for small businesses to come together to sell products and services virtually.

"We must band together as a community, now virtually, to help keep all of our local businesses in business during this trying time," said Tiffany Menke, President. "Providing this platform free of charge to our members is one way the Urbandale Chamber is helping businesses by providing customers with a vehicle to purchase items online. It will then be up to the community to use the site for purchases to help our small businesses survive."

Businesses have started to add products and services to the site. The Urbandale Chamber encourages the community to check back frequently as more and more businesses add products and services.

If a business is interested in adding items for sale, they are encouraged to contact the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce at 515-331-6855 for more information.