UCAN works to provide Urbandale kids with school supplies

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Community Action Network, or UCAN, is working to make sure all Urbandale students have the supplies they need to start off the school year with success.
UCAN held a supply drive Saturday, where kids and families in need who live in Urbandale or are registered in the Urbandale School District picked up packages of supplies.
If you missed Saturday's event, fret not: there will be another chance on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m.
Selection and quantities are limited. Income verification (income taxes, pay stubs, free/reduced lunch verification) and residency verification (utility bill, school registration) are required.