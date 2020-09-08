UCAN works to provide Urbandale kids with school supplies

The next chance to pick up supplies from this drive will be Tuesday, August 11.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Community Action Network, or UCAN, is working to make sure all Urbandale students have the supplies they need to start off the school year with success.

UCAN held a supply drive Saturday, where kids and families in need who live in Urbandale or are registered in the Urbandale School District picked up packages of supplies.

If you missed Saturday's event, fret not: there will be another chance on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m.