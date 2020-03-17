Urbandale Community School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

This is the first district employee to test positive for the virus.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Community School District Superintendent Steve Bass announced in an email Monday night that an employee in the school district has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee works at Karen Acres Elementary.

They are currently in quarantine and their name has not been released.

It has also not been released on how the employee was verified positive.

Bass said they are going to monitor the employee to ensure they do not return to work before fully recovered.

The Urbandale CSD is following the recommendation by Governor Reynolds to cancel classes for four weeks to help slow community spread.