Urbandale, Clive crews respond to Tuesday morning garage fire

URBANDALE, Iowa — Crews responded to a garage fire in Urbandale Tuesday morning, with the cause still unknown.
The fire occurred in the 6100 block of Goodman Drive in Urbandale. Crews from both the Urbadnale and Clive fire departments responded to the scene.
The fire was concentrated to the garage, a room above the garage and the garage's roof.
No occupants or firefighters were hurt and the investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.
