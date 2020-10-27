Urbandale parents voice disapproval of virtual learning

Hybrid or fully back in-person are becoming normal again in many Iowa school districts.

URBANDALE, Iowa — In a public Zoom meeting Monday night, Urbandale Community School District members listened to concerns from parents in the school district.

The board discussed current Covid trends in the school district and Iowa but did not have a vote on any Covid related actions Monday evening.

