Urbandale PD: Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle Sunday morning

URBANDALE, Iowa — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Urbandale Police Department.
Police said Eric Christopher Lindberg was riding east in the outside lane of Meredith Drive when he was hit by a vehicle traveling the same direction.
Both bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the 55-year-old Des Moines resident died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, no charges have been filed against the driver.
The incident remains under investigation.
