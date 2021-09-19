Urbandale PD: Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle Sunday morning

Police identified the victim as a 55-year-old Des Moines resident.

URBANDALE, Iowa — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Urbandale Police Department.

Police said Eric Christopher Lindberg was riding east in the outside lane of Meredith Drive when he was hit by a vehicle traveling the same direction.

Both bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the 55-year-old Des Moines resident died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, no charges have been filed against the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

