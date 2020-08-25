Urbandale police searching for suspect in Monday stabbing

Brandy Nacole Parr, 34, is the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Urbandale Monday, and is believed to be in the Des Moines area.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a stabbing.

Police say 34-year-old Brandy Nacole Parr is now an attempted murder suspect after allegedly stabbing a woman in a house in Urbandale Sunday.

According to court documents, Parr was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance (first offense) just two days before the stabbing occurred.