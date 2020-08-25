Urbandale police searching for suspect in Monday stabbing

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a stabbing.
Police say 34-year-old Brandy Nacole Parr is now an attempted murder suspect after allegedly stabbing a woman in a house in Urbandale Sunday.
According to court documents, Parr was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance (first offense) just two days before the stabbing occurred.
Parr is thought to still be in the Des Moines area. If you have any information on her whereabouts, Urbandale police ask you either contact them directly at (515) 331-6815, or Polk County Crime Stoppers at either (515) 223-1400 or (800) 452-1111.