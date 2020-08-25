x
Urbandale police searching for suspect in Monday stabbing

Brandy Nacole Parr, 34, is the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Urbandale Monday, and is believed to be in the Des Moines area.
Credit: Polk County Jail
Brandy Parr, 34, is wanted in connection to a stabbing in Urbandale on August 23, 2020, according to Urbandale police.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a stabbing.

Police say 34-year-old Brandy Nacole Parr is now an attempted murder suspect after allegedly stabbing a woman in a house in Urbandale Sunday.

According to court documents, Parr was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance (first offense) just two days before the stabbing occurred.

Parr is thought to still be in the Des Moines area. If you have any information on her whereabouts, Urbandale police ask you either contact them directly at (515) 331-6815, or Polk County Crime Stoppers at either (515) 223-1400 or (800) 452-1111.

Credit: Iowa Courts Online
A photo of Parr, along with a list of physical descriptions.

