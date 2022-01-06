Urbandale Police Department searching for missing girl

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post.
Jaeden Wildman was reported missing on May 22. Urbandale PD is asking for the community's help in finding her.
Wildman is described as white, 5’3” and weighing 90 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you or anyone else has information about Wildman's whereabouts, email Detective Peterson at rpeterson@urbandale.org or call 515-331-6811.
