Urbandale police searching for missing teenager

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Calleigh McFadden left her home in Urbandale on Monday, June 5 at approximately 11 p.m. and has not been heard from since.
McFadden is described as a 15-year-old, Caucasian girl with black hair and green eyes.
She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds.
Police believe McFadden may be wearing a blue zippered hoodie and black or white Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding McFadden's whereabouts should contact Detective Randy Peterson at 515-331-6811 or rpeterson@urbandale.com.
