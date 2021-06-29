Urbandale police searching for missing woman

Urbandale Police Department is asking for help finding 30-year-old Rachel Reuter who was reported missing on June 16.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are asking the public to help in their search for 30-year-old Rachel Reuter.

Reuter was reported missing on June 16. She was last seen leaving the Super 8 at 5900 Sutton Pl. at 11:30 a.m. June 12.

She was wearing a long sleeve light blue or purple shirt, black capri leggings and a bright pink mask.

A press release described Reuter as a white woman with long blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say Reuter has ties to southwestern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa.

Anyone with information regarding Rachel's location should contact Urbandale Police Detective Zac Johns at 515-331-6894 or zjohns@urbandale.org.