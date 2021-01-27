Urbandale School Board votes to stick with hybrid learning

The decision came Monday night and is a rejection of the superintendent's recommendation.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Monday night, the Urbandale School Board faced a decision many school boards are faced with these days. They opted for a less popular option and that certainly has not been unanimously supported.

For the time being, Urbandale students will not be returning to the classroom full-time after the Urbandale School Board voted 4-3 to remain in its hybrid model.

"Central office administration believes it's time to get kids back in the classroom," Superintendent Steve Bass said during Monday night's board meeting.

The board of directors did not follow his recommendation, opting to keep its schedule as is.

"Of those of you that put your names on the recommendation daily, how many of you will be in the classroom daily and I don't just mean in and out. Spend 7.75 hours with our teachers every day," board member Sarah Schmitz said.

"I still personally struggle because that option is there for our students but the option is not there for the staff and they're the ones in the room," board member Ashley Anderson added.

This decision though is not sitting well with many parents.

"I want to be able to have a choice for my student whether we send him in person or have him online. I think that social and emotional well being is so important for those kids," parent and West Des Moines teacher Candace Sherwood told Local 5.

Sherwood thinks face-to-face interaction is vital.

"The interaction with educators that are experts in their field that are teaching them, you cannot get that same environment online," Sherwood said.

Meanwhile, a split district tries to figure out the best way forward.