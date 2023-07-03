x
Urbandale voters weighing in on proposed U-Plex in special election vote

The U-Plex would be built in the Walnut Creek Regional Park with an estimated price tag of $43 million.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale residents are heading to the polls on Tuesday to weigh in on a proposed community recreation space. 

The Urbandale Community Recreation Complex (U-Plex) is "a conceptual indoor and outdoor community gathering place", according to the city of Urbandale's website.

The special election asks voters to determine whether the city should design and construct the U-Plex.

The language on the ballot reads: "Shall the City of Urbandale, Iowa, issue its General Obligation Bonds or Capital Loan Notes in an amount not exceeding the amount of $43,000,000 for the purpose of designing, constructing, equipping, and furnishing a new community recreation complex, with related recreational site improvement."

U-Plex Vote on Tuesday, March 7

Today, March 7, residents will vote on the U-Plex! Polls are open until 8 PM! Find your voting location and learn more at www.Urbandale.org/uplex

Posted by City of Urbandale, Iowa on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The U-Plex would be built in the Walnut Creek Regional Park with an estimated price tag of $43 million, costing Urbandale homeowners approximately $119 a year. 

The center would include indoor amenities such as a walking track, a gymnasium, pickleball and/or basketball courts, an indoor playground, rental space and multipurpose rooms.

In addition, the outdoor space would feature pickleball courts, a splash pad, a playground, programming space and shaded gathering space. 

The city says the center will not require a membership, but will have a drop-in free schedule for some activities, as well as rental fees for certain spaces. 

All of those prices and rates would require approval by the Urbandale City Council. 

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close tonight at 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling location. 

 Local 5 News will update this story once that vote tally is finalized. 

