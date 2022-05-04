Teen killed in Tuesday night crash along I-35 in West Des Moines

Iowa State Patrol reported the passenger in the car is in the hospital with serious injuries.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 17-year-old teenager from Urbandale is dead after Iowa State Patrol reported he rear-ended a maintenance dump truck Tuesday night on the shoulder of Interstate 35 just north of the Grand Avenue exit.

The teenager was driving southbound on I-35 around 10:40 p.m. when he left the road and hit the truck working near mile marker 70, according to ISP.

West Des Moines EMS took the passenger of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Norwalk, to Methodist Hospital.