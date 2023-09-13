Some Urbandale residents are without water after contractor damages transmission main

Residents located north of Douglas Avenue between 142nd and 184th Street are without water until further notice, Urbandale Water Utility reports.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Some Urbandale residents are without water until further notice after a contractor damaged a transmission main Wednesday morning, according to the Urbandale Water Utility.

"Residents within an area located from Douglas Avenue north between 142nd and 184th Street will be without water until further notice," Urbandale Water Utility said in a press release just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Urbandale Water Utility reports personnel are working to resolve the issue. A boil order will be issued after water services are restored.

Two elementary schools in the Waukee Community School District are closed for the day due to the outage: Walnut Hills Elementary and Radiant Elementary. The schools also canceled "Beyond the Bell" childcare.