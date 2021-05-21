x
Urbandale woman arrested, charged with attempted murder after stabbing left man with life-threatening injuries

Daliah Chanise Brown was booked on Thursday in Polk County Jail for what police said was a domestic dispute that ended in violence.
DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police on Thursday arrested an Urbandale woman and charged her with attempted murder after they say she repeatedly stabbed a man in a domestic dispute.

Police said they responded to the Chapel Ridge apartment complex on Monday to follow up on a report of a stabbing. There, they found an unidentified 22-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition has yet to be released. 

Brown, 24, fled the scene before officers arrived. But West Des Moines detectives located and arrested her on Thursday. She was booked in Polk County Jail.

