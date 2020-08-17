Census-takers visiting Iowans who have yet to fill out questionnaire

The U.S. Census Bureau says these Census-takers have been issued masks to wear, and have gone through social distancing training.

IOWA, USA — If you haven't filled out the Census yet, the U.S. Census Bureau says you shouldn't be surprised if you get on a knock on your door.

Since last week, Census-takers have been visiting homes of Iowans who have yet to complete their Census questionnaire.

Sam Fettig, Iowa Partnership Coordinator with the U.S. Census Bureau, says these Census-takers are hired locally to go door-to-door in their communities to follow up with those households that haven't filed yet.

It's not too late to self-respond to the Census; in fact, Fettig says Iowa is has been in the top five states in the country in the number of households to self-respond, sitting at 69% of households as of Sunday.

"If you don't answer the door, if you're not home, they'll leave a note encouraging people to continue to go online and self respond all the way up to September 30," Fettig said.

We've been told these Census-takers have been issued masks to wear, and have undergone social distancing training.